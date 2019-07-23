Thane Crime: Taxi driver cons passenger for over Rs 4 lakh

crime

Cab driver convinces passenger to invest in an app cab service; becomes his driver and sells off the vehicle in Pune

A 34-year-old app cab driver was arrested by the Shivaji Park police for allegedly cheating a passenger to a tune of around Rs 4.05 lakh. The accused identified as Shrikant Kadam resides in a rented flat in Thane and is originally from Beed.

According to the police, during their journey, Kadam was convincing a passenger to purchase a vehicle and run it for an app cab service and would also earn huge profits.

After hearing Kadam, the passenger was convinced and purchased a car for Rs 2.25 lakh. Kadam then convinced the passenger to appoint him as the cab driver for the vehicle. For almost a month and a half, Kadam began driving the cab and would also ask the passenger money for fuel and documentation purposes. One fine day, the victim found out that Kadam had sold his car to a buyer in Pue for Rs 90 thousand.

An officer said," Kadam claimed that he is an engineer. Kadam told the victim, identified as Vishnu Parab, that many people, working in the Mantralaya, travel from Churchgate to Thane. He assured the victim of bringing in good business as well. When Parab asked Kadam about the profits earned in the last 2 months, Kadam had no proper reply. Furthermore, he switched off his mobile phone.

Who followed what Kadam told him, he told him that he knows many people who work in Mantralay and they daily travel from Churchgate to Thane via cab and that is his he will bring business for him. When Parab asked Kadam how much he earned profit in the last two months but Kadam was not replying properly and later Kadam switched off his mobile phone. When Parab came to know he was cheated, he approached the police."

The Police managed to arrest the accused with the help of a technical team. They also managed to locate the car sold in Pune. The accused has two wives and is an alcoholic and gambling addict.

