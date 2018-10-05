Warina Hussain on LoveYatri: I have faced rejections many times

bollywood

Warina Hussain. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/warinahussain

With Loveyatri hitting the marquee on October 5, mid-day.com got into an exclusive interaction with a debutant, Warina Hussain. The model-turned-actress hails from Afghanistan and has spent a decade now in India. From auditioning from one place to another to bagging her first film opposite Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, Warina talks about everything! With her film release, Warina is over the moon and believes in hard work. Get to know the actress even better through this candid chat.

Excerpts from the interview:

How was it shooting for LoveYatri and with Aayush Sharma?

Shooting for Loveyatri is a dream come true. Every day was a learning process. It's the most special period in my life.

How well did you know of the festival Navratri before doing this film, because the festival is the film's backdrop?

It's been almost a decade that I have lived in India. I have celebrated everything, Holi, Diwali, Eid, Christmas. But, I never heard about Navratri. I lived in Delhi before. The festival is celebrated in a different manner there. I googled to know what the festival is about, and now I know what Navratri is.

How was life before LoveYatri?

I started modelling six years ago from Delhi and then shifted to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor. I've been to multiple acting workshops. I've been to the New York film academy, Mumbai branch, and auditioned for a couple of movies. That's how LoveYatri happened.

There was a lot of curiosity amongst everyone about the lead actress of LoveYatri. How did you bag this film?

I lived in Andheri and being an aspiring model, every morning you wake up to audition messages from coordinators. My life was all about going from one studio to another in Aaram Nagar. From one of the coordinators, I got to know that I have to pass on my introduction to the Being In Touch app, where I had to sign up for a contest. I shared a selfie video, and after a month I get a call from casting director Mukesh Chhabra's office. I have auditioned in Mukesh Chhabra's office before as well for a movie, which required a hardcore Hindi speaking girl. So, that was one of the reasons I did not even get a callback. I have faced rejections many times. I got LoveYatri's script when the film wasn't titled, there was no production house' name, no details about the hero or anything. I was thinking either it is big or it is nothing from the kind of script that it is. I auditioned and was asked to do a reading with the actor, and that's how I met Aayush Sharma and Abhiraj Minawala (director) for a reading at Aayush's house. I went into multiple phases of auditions, where they saw my acting, dance, my Hindi.

How did your family react to the news of you doing a film under Salman Khan's home production banner?

My mother is in the US, and she is a huge Salman Khan fan. I called her up and said, 'Mom, I got a movie.' She said, 'Okay, nice!' Then I told her it is SKF Films, her voice suddenly changed and she started shouting. She keeps asking me that if she came to India, will I make her meet Salman Khan. The funniest part is that my friends and relatives think that I meet him on a regular basis. (laughs)

What advice did Salman Khan give you before doing this film?

Since it's Aayush, Abhiraj and my first film, its journey has been special for all three of us. We would always share our nervousness. We would chill together and have our low days as well. We would support each other. Salman sir gave us one of the most prominent bits of advice. He said, 'Put your heart, soul, and mind into this project because this project will make the careers of all three of you. So, give it your best.' He gives us a small push and we all get motivated.

Who is your favourite actor?

I am a big fan of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's work.

