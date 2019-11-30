Warina Hussain: Salman sir doesn't need choreography

Warina Hussain finds herself in the enviable position of sharing screen space with Salman Khan in Munna badnaam hua from Dabangg 3. But with good opportunities come expectations. Only a film old in the industry, the youngster's act will inevitably be compared to that of Malaika Arora, who made Munni badnaam hui one of Bollywood's most popular songs. On her part, the LoveYatri (2018) actor is only too thrilled to be handed over the baton from Arora.

"To be called Millennial Munni is a big high for a newcomer like me," she beams. Khan's spontaneity in front of the camera is well-known — the superstar often devises his own steps that go on to become a rage among his fans. Was she nervous about shaking a leg with him? "Salman sir is like my mentor. I was expecting him to share his feedback, but he gave me my space, which was wonderful. He doesn't need choreography and improvises a lot. So, I had to catch up with him on the steps."



A still from Munna badnaam hua

The actor reveals that her prep for the song began two months ago. "Since I wanted to look a certain way, I went on a Keto diet, and worked out twice a day for almost two months. We did rehearsals for about a week, trying to [perfect] the moves."

