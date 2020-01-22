Exclusive: Was Saif Ali Khan apprehensive of playing a dad in Jawaani Jaaneman?

Saif Ali Khan, who is gearing up for his upcoming comedy-cum-drama, Jawaani Jaaneman, is returning to the same avatar we all have enjoyed watching him in. He plays a flamboyant man who's completely unapologetic about his philandering demeanour. What happens when he discovers he's actually a father of a teenaged girl?

The idea sounds cracking and so does the trailer. Talking about it in an exclusive interview with Mid-day, he answered whether he was apprehensive about playing a dad. "No, not at all. Sometimes when we talk about fathers' roles, it's a left-over feeling from a generation that has gone by, about the establishment characters that are dull, really," he says.

Adding to his answer, he goes on, "These characters, of a reluctant dad, they don't even know what they are doing, so he doesn't think of himself as an establishment figure, it's a responsibility being put on him, it's a really important role. It's one of the most important roles in life, playing a father, which we often get wrong so it's a really interesting thing. It's very appropriate to my age, and the stage I'm in in my life. In fact, it's quite the opposite, I've thoroughly enjoyed."

In these days of social media, where everything an actor says or does, is scrutinised by the people. The actor was recently in the news when he spoke how there was no concept of India before the British came in, and had to face the wrath of the online users. Talking about the opinions of the people on the internet, Khan spoke, "There are two sides to it, sometimes I feel we shouldn't talk so much. The more honest you are, if there's a healthy agreement, it's fine, but if people get violent about it, the best thing would be not to just say anything."

He added, "Playing safe would be very boring in terms of content, but that's how it's going to be. The trouble is even the media sometimes blow things out of proportion, your one statement is highlighted and nobody's bothered to release the whole conversation. People choose not to take a stand, I'm completely apolitical, there are no political views I want to share whatsoever, I just want to work. I actually have nothing to say beyond a point."

Jawaani Jaaneman is all set to release in the cinemas on January 31.

