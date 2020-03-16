Wasim Jaffer: Modern cricketers must adapt to all formats

Ranji Trophy great Wasim Jaffer feels that the modern day cricketer needs to be good at all formats of the game to truly earn respect of the cricketing community. Jaffer recently called time on his 24-year professional career in which he scored nearly 19,500 first class runs.

In the current Indian setup, Cheteshwar Pujara is the most well recognised Test match specialist batsman and Jaffer feels that players like him and the likes of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman from his days with the Indian team are under appreciated. "I think the time has changed. Even in my time I feel a lot of players like Rahul Dravid or VVS Laxman, I don't think they got their value," Jaffer told cricket.com.

"A player playing with them in a Test match knows how important those players are. But you know we have to go with the time. A lot of importance is given to T20 cricket," Jaffer said. "But you can't devalue someone who plays T20 cricket because that's the demand of the game nowadays. What I feel is, in today's age and day, the cricketer needs to adapt himself to all three formats. You can't just play Test cricket or you can't just play T20 cricket," he added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever