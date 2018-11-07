Wasim Jaffer: The legend of Indian cricket's domestic circuit

cricket

On this day, on November 7, 1996, a young 18-year-old Wasim Jaffer, caught Indian cricket fans and pundits' attention, when he scored an unbeaten 314 for Mumbai against Saurashtra in only his second First-class game

Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer is known as one of the stalwarts of Indian cricket. He might be one of those extra-ordinary Indian batsmen, whose exploits in the domestic circuit completely outweigh his achievements in the international arena.

On this day, on November 7, 1996, a young 18-year-old caught Indian cricket fans and pundits’ attention, when he scored an unbeaten 314 for Mumbai against Saurashtra in only his second first-class game. Wasim Jaffer proved himself to be yet another awe-worthy product of Mumbai’s batting machinery.

As we remember the massive knock on its 22-year anniversary. Let’s take a look at Wasim Jaffer’s statistics in domestic cricket and compare it to his statistics in his international career.

Wasim Jaffer has played for India pretty comprehensively in Tests as an opening batsman. The right-handed bat has played in 31 Tests, scoring 1944 runs, which included 5 centuries, at an average of 34. The statistics are descent, considering the fact that Jaffer was playing in the Indian team when the team was going through a rough patch.

While his Test record is competitive, it does not come anywhere close to what Wasim Jaffer has achieved first-class cricket. The Mumbai legend Wasim Jaffer played 243 first-class matches, scoring 18,200 runs, which included a mammoth 53 centuries at an average of 50.41.

Now at the age of 40, Wasim Jaffer is showing no signs of slowing down as he represents Vidarbha in the domestic circuit.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever