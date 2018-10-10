Watch Akshay Kumar's mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia dance gracefully on Italy streets

bollywood

Akshay Kumar shared a beautiful dance of mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia dancing rhythmically on a melodious tune

Dimple Kapadia. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/akshaykumar

Well, there wouldn't be a better start to a Wednesday morning than watching the timeless diva Dimple Kapadia dancing her heart out in Italy. Her carefree and graceful dance will mesmerise you completely. The music will leave the hearts soothing with the melodious music on which Dimple couldn't resist but dance. A video of which, was shared by Akshay Kumar on Instagram. He shared the beautiful post and wrote, "When you walk into a small town in Italy and the musician is playing a song from Bobby! Life is full of beautiful coincidences [sic]."

Akshay Kumar is currently holidaying in Italy with wife Twinkle Khanna, actress-mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara. He has been sharing beautiful snaps from picturesque locations of Italy. In one of the photos, he, along with Twinkle and Nitara are seen taking in the majestic sea view. He gave a beautiful caption to the photo: "Had a few days to spare, took off on a super quick and short vacation with the family because when you reflect back life happens in all these little moments [sic]."

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar delivered Gold and it performed decently well at the Box Office. Apart from this, he has Kesari with Karan Johar, sci-fi thriller 2.0 with Rajinikanth, Good News with Kareena Kapoor Khan, and is currently shooting for Sajid Nadiadwala's comic franchise Housefull 4.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Row: Akshay Kumar Files Complaint Over Doctored Video

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates