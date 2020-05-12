Watch an indie short

Established last year and having screened over 200 short films at various venues in the city, CineShorts, a production and distribution house for short films, found itself in a fix during the lockdown. However, soon enough, the opportunity for online premieres and OTT platforms seemed like the way to go. "We felt this was the best way to reach out to a larger audience since a lot of time and effort goes into creating these films. It's also a time when people are watching short films," says Saif Hyder, founder, CineShorts. Releasing over the course of this month, every Saturday, are four such short films.

M.O.M: The film directed by independent filmmaker Rohit Gupta is a dark, dramatic depiction of bullying through an effeminate protagonist. It released on May 9.

Midnight Mirror: Releasing on May 13, the film by Debanjani Majhi, starring Bengali TV actor Trina Saha, explores the lesser-known Hodophobia (the fear of traveling alone) in context of this generation.

A Phonecall: A thriller by Amish Sagar, this film tells the story of a mother who receives a ransom call for her kidnapped daughter and the strange set of events that follow. It releases on May 16.

Winding Up: Directed by Ritika Chauhan, this is a classic tale of a relationship falling apart and the ego battles it comes with, often resulting in people shutting off their emotions. It releases on May 22.

