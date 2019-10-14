Watch: Man tries to catch 'snake' from grass fields, leaves netizens in splits

A hilarious twist to a video being circulated online has taken the internet by storm. On October 13, comedian Sean Kent shared a video on Twitter which shows a man trying to catch a 'snake' from a grass field. However, it has a surprise ending.

While the man is trying to capture the snake with one hand, he can be seen gesturing to two onlookers at a distance to stay away, as he claims the situation is dangerous.

The man then pulls out a long black object from the grass field, slowly and steadily. At first glimpse, the black object appears to be a snake, but a few seconds later, it shows him tying the black object around his waist. Turns out, the black object being brandished as a 'snake' is actually a belt, which finally brings relief to the onlookers.

Watch the viral video:

The video was shared on Sunday, and has garnered over three million views. The clip has been retweeted over 1200 times with over 6,000 people taking to the comments section and sharing theri views.

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral 'snake' video:

