Watch: Mumbai cops run after train to help migrant workers board, earn praises online

Mumbai Police has been earning the praises of netizens for their efforts amid the Coronavirus outbreak and the precautions taken ahead of Cyclone Nisarga. Now, a viral video has surfaced on social media that shows a group of cops running after a West Bengal-bound Shramik Special train to help a group of migrant workers board it, that has garnered appreciation from netizens.

Shramik Special trains have been operational after the April 29 order by the Union Home Ministry that allowed special trains to ply migrant workers, students, and tourists who were stranded in different parts of the country after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The viral video shared on Twitter by ‘Khaana Chahiye’, a citizens’ group that fights hunger. According to the caption for the video, the cops running after the last train from Mumbai to West Bengal to flagged it down in order to stop so that the migrant workers who arrived late to the station can board it.

“@MumbaiPolice team ran behind the train to stop it,” said the citizens’ initiative on Twitter, adding that three of their volunteers present in the platform at that moment who were distributing food packets among the passengers on the train also helped in ferrying the migrant workers’ luggage. "Did they make it?" the citizens' initiative asked in the end of the post.

The answer is yes, they made it! Also, the crowd at the station can be heard in the video, loudly cheering, “Mumbai Police Zindabad!” as the migrant workers manage to board the train to Howrah in West Bengal.

As the last train to West Bengal left, a group got left behind as they arrived late@MumbaiPolice team ran behind the train to stop it & citizen volunteers from 3 teams raced across the platform with the passengers luggage. Did they make it?#Khaanachahiye #MumbaiFightsCovid19 pic.twitter.com/0V5oBJ2wwm — Khaana Chahiye (@khaanachahiye) May 31, 2020

Posted on Twitter on Monday, the video garnered more that 20,200 views with 559 likes and was retweeted 170 times. Users commenting on the video praised Mumbai Police for helping the migrant workers and restored the faith in humanity.

Ofcourse humanity is there in the ground level. Hats off to Mumbai police.

A big salute!!! — gmuthu (@jebam1954) June 1, 2020

Salute to Mumbai Police and your volunteers. — à¤Âà¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â à¤¸à¤Âà¤Âà¤²à¥Â (@SystemCorrrupt) June 1, 2020

Phew ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ — Solja ðÂÂÂ (@Deepsanchi) May 31, 2020

Salute!. Lets understand We Are One, we all are caring, loving Indians! This is the best way to love Mother India : love each other, help, be kind!

Thanks Mumbai! — viktor vijay (@viktorvijay) June 1, 2020

Salute!. Lets understand We Are One, we all are caring, loving Indians! This is the best way to love Mother India : love each other, help, be kind!

Thanks Mumbai! — viktor vijay (@viktorvijay) June 1, 2020

The Union Ministry of Railways said in a press release on Wednesday that the Indian Railways has operationalised 4197 "Shramik Special" trains till Wednesday across the country and transported more than 58 lakhs passengers to their homes in 34 days.

The railways also said that maximum Shramik special trains originated from Gujarat (1026 Trains), Maharashtra (802 Trains), Punjab (416 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (294 Trains) and Bihar (294 Trains). The press release also said that in addition to Shramik specials, Railways have running 15 pairs of special Rajdhani type trains connecting New Delhi and has started 200 more timetabled trains on June 1.



What do you think about the video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news