Watch: This man performing the 'Naagin dance' on a groom's horse takes Twitter by Storm

Hoisted on a horseback along with the groom, the man breaks into an impromptu jig in the form of a 'naagin dance.'

Indian weddings are nothing less than crazy and over the top celebrations. During this extravagant affair, often bride or groom that steals the show but a hilarious video has surfaced over the internet, in which a baarati steals the show.

While hilarious and wild things happen at Big fat Indian weddings, a man featured in the video shows the epitome of wildness. The man was seen riding a horse along with the bridegroom taking part in what appears to be a baarat.

Hoisted on a horseback along with the groom, the man breaks into an impromptu jig in the form of a 'naagin dance.' While not only the guests and other people watched his performance in awe, tweeple cannot contain their laughter. The video which has gone viral on social media and the baarati’s antics stole the spotlight from the groom.

Watch the video here:

Indian Marriages without Nagin Dance is boring.



But this is extravaganza. ð pic.twitter.com/J6jqNT6iTM — Godman Chikna of Mumbai Indians (@Madan_Chikna) May 11, 2019

As seen in the video, the eccentric dancer, who is wearing a red chequered shirt and blue pants, breaks into his infectious moves. However, the man can be seen sitting calmly as the man next to him dances to his heart's content. Moreover, the groom even tipped him with notes pressed between his lips.

The video has left Twitterati amused who can't help but marvel at the man's wild dance moves.

Dulha be like,”is chutiye se class 5th mein hi dosti Tod deni chaie thi jab time tha.” — Khargosh (@snickersnee0810) May 11, 2019

Nagin dance...? Bhai yeh to Anaconda dance kr raha hai.

ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ — Sagar Ghawali (@GhawaliSagar) May 11, 2019

When you realise your friend had borrowed money from you once upon a time, and hasn't returned it back — Shivani â ï¸ (@ImperfectShishi) May 11, 2019

Anaconda hai ye. — à¤¬à¥à¤°à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¤° Yash (@The90sArtist) May 11, 2019

This looks like Ajhgar Dance ð https://t.co/xHfMFYqhYW — Ankit Patel (@IAnkitVivekSRK) May 11, 2019

Keep reading about indian baratis’ fascination with nagin dance ... this definitely beats all those hands down!!!!! I might even need to buy a new dictionary to express!!! https://t.co/L4fdcGCkyk — wHy sO sErIoUs !!! (@switlerpujo) May 12, 2019

Horse- This is your captain speaking. We are experiencing extreme turbulence. The seatbelt sign has ben turned on. https://t.co/iFIUsv5BmV — Amey Kulkarni (@Kulkarnium) May 12, 2019

Dulha be like 'Socha tha bachelor party me lap dance milega

Yahan to kuch aur hi mil raha hai' ð https://t.co/ulDJkXl71t — Harridan (@brawling_virago) May 11, 2019

