Watch: This man performing the 'Naagin dance' on a groom's horse takes Twitter by Storm

Published: May 12, 2019, 18:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Hoisted on a horseback along with the groom, the man breaks into an impromptu jig in the form of a 'naagin dance.'

Screengrab from the video

Indian weddings are nothing less than crazy and over the top celebrations. During this extravagant affair, often bride or groom that steals the show but a hilarious video has surfaced over the internet, in which a baarati steals the show.

While hilarious and wild things happen at Big fat Indian weddings, a man featured in the video shows the epitome of wildness. The man was seen riding a horse along with the bridegroom taking part in what appears to be a baarat.

Hoisted on a horseback along with the groom, the man breaks into an impromptu jig in the form of a 'naagin dance.' While not only the guests and other people watched his performance in awe, tweeple cannot contain their laughter. The video which has gone viral on social media and the baarati’s antics stole the spotlight from the groom.

Watch the video here:

As seen in the video, the eccentric dancer, who is wearing a red chequered shirt and blue pants, breaks into his infectious moves. However, the man can be seen sitting calmly as the man next to him dances to his heart's content. Moreover, the groom even tipped him with notes pressed between his lips.

The video has left Twitterati amused who can't help but marvel at the man's wild dance moves.

