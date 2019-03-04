Watch this video: Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in Badla Unplugged

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan came together to present the first episode of Badla Unplugged ahead of the film's release

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

As Badla hits the screens this Friday, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan (producer of Badla) had a candid chat, discussing the film, providing insights into the crime thriller. The makers released its first episode of Badla Unplugged today featuring SRK and Big B. The episode showcases Bachchan and Khan having a series of jesting conversations leaving the audience in awe.

The intriguing teaser of Badla that released recently have created much excitement among the audience making them curious and amazed to witness two legends in one frame.

Ever since the first episode released it has been garnering immense adulation from the audience having massive viewership across quarters. The episode is a complete stunner as the two stars are sharing screen space after a long time, treating the audience with the duo sharing witty talks to reviving old memories from their experience in the industry.

The makers will soon launch the second episode of the film. Watching two brilliant stars unplugged, this series of witty videos would also act as a great promotional activity for the movie, which is slated to release on March 08, 2019.

Badla presents the story of a woman struggling to find out the truth about the murder and blackmail. The glimpses of the trailer gives a sneak peeks in the gripping mystery that revolves around a murder, blackmail and no witnesses, leaving Taapsee as the main suspect.

Badla is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

Also Read: Is Manav Kaul the main culprit in Badla?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates