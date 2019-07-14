Watch: TikTok video of JCB machines doing the 'Naagin' dance amuses Internet

national

The JCB memes had created quite stir and it seems the popularity would not fade anytime soon

After JCB ki khudai created a stir on social media, a hilarious JCB video has yet again created quite a buzz on the internet. A Twitter user had recently shared a TiTok video, in which JCB excavators could be seen moving to the beats of the song 'Main Teri Dushman' from the Bollywood movie Nagina, as a man pretends to play a snake charmer’s flute.

The user had shared the video with a caption, "Thank you for not banning TikTok." The video has gone viral and garnered nearly 40 thousand views.

The JCB memes had created quite stir and it seems the popularity would not fade anytime soon. Memes began after a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. Soon hashtag #JCBkikhudai trending on Twitter. Much to the amusement of Twitteratis, memes and videos of excavations carried out by the JCB excavator began flooding on social media.

The first video which made its way to Twitter was of a groom arriving at his own wedding sitting on a JCB excavator with swag.

And since then, there has been a flood of memes and pictures of JCB machine.

It’s Easy to spot Who’s Getting Married ðÂ¤£ — INVERSE THINKER (@inversethinker) May 28, 2019

JCB also reverted with the same love that they were getting on social media.

We are truly humbled by the love shown for JCB in India today, with #JCBKiKhudai trending across the country! Thank you to our customers and fans for your enthusiasm and support! With @JCBIndiaLtd, you can #ExpectMore. #JCBkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/4oGhCAqcyJ — JCB (@JCBmachines) May 27, 2019

These are some of the best memes.

I'd like to take a moment and would love to say how much watching JBC digging and being used in construction has changed my life, i remember when i first saw JCB it was looking like beast and that moment i suddenly knew this is next big thing. JBC has taught me to be strong inlyf — Parth Chauhan (@CasualParth) May 28, 2019

Indian people enjoying JCB ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/FtkuEoTwBR — Amit Kumar (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 27, 2019

When u comes to know... #jcbkikhudayi is going on ur neighbour...ðÂÂÂ ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ @GopinathSiddh pic.twitter.com/EC2Y8mLTrl — Bhom singh rathore (@BhomSingh7773) May 28, 2019

