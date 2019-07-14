Search

Watch: TikTok video of JCB machines doing the 'Naagin' dance amuses Internet

Published: Jul 14, 2019, 15:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The JCB memes had created quite stir and it seems the popularity would not fade anytime soon

Screen grab from the video

After JCB ki khudai created a stir on social media, a hilarious JCB video has yet again created quite a buzz on the internet. A Twitter user had recently shared a TiTok video, in which JCB excavators could be seen moving to the beats of the song 'Main Teri Dushman' from the Bollywood movie Nagina, as a man pretends to play a snake charmer’s flute.

The user had shared the video with a caption, "Thank you for not banning TikTok." The video has gone viral and garnered nearly 40 thousand views.

The JCB memes had created quite stir and it seems the popularity would not fade anytime soon. Memes began after a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. Soon hashtag #JCBkikhudai trending on Twitter. Much to the amusement of Twitteratis, memes and videos of excavations carried out by the JCB excavator began flooding on social media.

The first video which made its way to Twitter was of a groom arriving at his own wedding sitting on a JCB excavator with swag.

And since then, there has been a flood of memes and pictures of JCB machine.

JCB also reverted with the same love that they were getting on social media.

These are some of the best memes.

