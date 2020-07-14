Watch Video: 16-feet long Burmese python, weighing 38-kg, captured in Assam

A 16-feet long Burmese python was rescued and released in a forest in Assam on Saturday. In hair-raising footage shared by ANI, an animal rescuer is seen capturing the python and putting it in a bag as a crowd of spectators watch the act

According to ANI, the python was spotted at Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district when it was devouring a goat. After the python was caught, it was released near the Swang Reserve Forest under the supervision of the forest department.

#WATCH A Burmese python was rescued from Borghat Chapanala area in Nagaon district yesterday. It was later released in Swang reserve forest. #Assam pic.twitter.com/c8yGRfIZd3 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2020

The animal rescuer who captured the python said that it weighed 38 kgs. The footage shared on Twitter has left netizens shocked.

The Burmese python is considered to be one of the five largest snakes in the world. Earlier it was considered as a subspecies of the Indian python. In 2009, it was recognised as a separate species.

