Watch Video: 2-year-old girl's reaction to Bruce Banner turning into Hulk is heartwarming

Updated: Oct 13, 2019, 19:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

In the viral video, the two-year-old can be seen giving an adorable yet funny reaction to Bruce Banner's transformation into his alter-ego Hulk. Netizens are in love with this heartwarming reaction

A screengrab of the viral video shows the girl's adorable yet funny reaction to Bruce Banner's transformation into Hulk
A screengrab of the viral video shows the girl's adorable yet funny reaction to Bruce BannerÃ¢Â€Â™s transformation into Hulk

On October 12, 2019, Twitter user Paddy Raff shared an adorable video of his daughter watching Marvel's Hulk on television, which is going viral on the internet. Wonder why? Well, in the video, the two-year-old girl can be seen making adorable yet funny reaction as she watches actor Bruce Banner's transformation into Hulk and guess what, it has won the internet over.

In the viral video, the two-year-old baby is seen watching Marvel’s Hulk on Television. When Bruce Banner transforms into Hulk, the cute and adorable girl can be seen making funny faces and reactions as she watches the actor's character turn into Hulk.

What's more interesting is the fact that the adorable video was re-tweeted by none other than Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the movie. While re-tweeting the video, Mark captioned it: The secret way of stopping Dr. Banner from turning into the Hulk. The video, which has now gone viral was shared by the girl's father Paddy Raff on Twitter on Saturday.

Watch the adorable video here:

Clara Video Reaction
A screengrab of Paddy Raff's response to Mark Ruffalo

To which the girl's father immediately replied, "Wow! That's both you and Lou Ferrigno have been told off by Clara now. Can's wait till she's old enough to understand how big a deal she was. Thanks." In the viral video, the two-year-old girl, who was identified as Clara can be seen reprimanding the Hulk adorably as he loses control. Furthermore, the girl can even be seen scolding him with her disapproving gestures and saying "No" repeatedly. She is even seen gasping when Bruce Banner (The Hulk) loses his control.

The video, which was shared on October 12 has garnered over 8.5 million views. The clip has been retweeted over 75k times and liked over 400k times. The video is so adorable that even Twitterati couldn't stop themselves from showering their love over the video.

Here's what netizens have to say about the viral video:

While the video has definitely won many hearts, in an earlier post, it can be seen that Clara was feeding breakfast to Avengers. For many who don't know, Lou Ferrigno also played Hulk in 70s American television series The Incredible Hulk.

