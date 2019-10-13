Watch Video: 2-year-old girl's reaction to Bruce Banner turning into Hulk is heartwarming

A screengrab of the viral video shows the girl's adorable yet funny reaction to Bruce BannerÃ¢Â€Â™s transformation into Hulk

On October 12, 2019, Twitter user Paddy Raff shared an adorable video of his daughter watching Marvel's Hulk on television, which is going viral on the internet. Wonder why? Well, in the video, the two-year-old girl can be seen making adorable yet funny reaction as she watches actor Bruce Banner's transformation into Hulk and guess what, it has won the internet over.

The secret way of stopping Dr. Banner from turning into the Hulk ð¤«ð https://t.co/4ZuYG5nEgs — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 11, 2019

In the viral video, the two-year-old baby is seen watching Marvel’s Hulk on Television. When Bruce Banner transforms into Hulk, the cute and adorable girl can be seen making funny faces and reactions as she watches the actor's character turn into Hulk.

What's more interesting is the fact that the adorable video was re-tweeted by none other than Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the movie. While re-tweeting the video, Mark captioned it: The secret way of stopping Dr. Banner from turning into the Hulk. The video, which has now gone viral was shared by the girl's father Paddy Raff on Twitter on Saturday.

Watch the adorable video here:

My 2 yr old daughter’s reaction to seeing the Hulk go bananas for the first time ð pic.twitter.com/0lK0PbGWXi — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 9, 2019



A screengrab of Paddy Raff's response to Mark Ruffalo

To which the girl's father immediately replied, "Wow! That's both you and Lou Ferrigno have been told off by Clara now. Can's wait till she's old enough to understand how big a deal she was. Thanks." In the viral video, the two-year-old girl, who was identified as Clara can be seen reprimanding the Hulk adorably as he loses control. Furthermore, the girl can even be seen scolding him with her disapproving gestures and saying "No" repeatedly. She is even seen gasping when Bruce Banner (The Hulk) loses his control.

The video, which was shared on October 12 has garnered over 8.5 million views. The clip has been retweeted over 75k times and liked over 400k times. The video is so adorable that even Twitterati couldn't stop themselves from showering their love over the video.

Here's what netizens have to say about the viral video:

i love this sequence pic.twitter.com/vNGAE32lOz — meri misses stiles (@captianxevans) October 11, 2019

The cheese puff falling out of her mouth at the end makes this so relatable. — Jennifer A Piano Plays In An Empty Room de Guzman (@Jennifer_deG) October 10, 2019

This kid should be starring with The Hulk in the next Marvel spin-off titled:



No, Hulk, No. — Marc Panzer (@Panz21) October 10, 2019

It's like Bruce Banner's logical internal monologue when the Hulk takes over ð @MarkRuffalo — Lara Terry (@LaraRixon) October 9, 2019

Love the way it only distracted her from the snacks for a few seconds ... she has her priorities right ð — Susan ð·ðªðºð¬ð§ðªð¸ (@DentTasker) October 10, 2019

Aww this reminds me of my now 17 year old daughter, who watched the first Hulk film at the same age and kept shouting

“Shrek is a bad man!” — The Rain King_ (@therainking_) October 10, 2019

This was her this morning feeding her #Avengers breakfast ðð¥° pic.twitter.com/RtFhx0xulA — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 10, 2019

While the video has definitely won many hearts, in an earlier post, it can be seen that Clara was feeding breakfast to Avengers. For many who don't know, Lou Ferrigno also played Hulk in 70s American television series The Incredible Hulk.

