Watch Video: 430 rockets fired from Gaza on Israel in last 24 hours

Tensions have been high ever since incoming rocket sirens began blaring across Israel on Saturday morning, with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reporting that more than 250 rockets were fired at the country from Gaza

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Israeli Defence Forces

Jerusalem: In the last 24 hours, at least 430 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israel, setting off alarms in the nation alerting citizens to take shelter. Tensions have been high ever since incoming rocket sirens began blaring across Israel on Saturday morning, with the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) reporting that more than 250 rockets were fired at the country from Gaza.

200+ rockets rained down on the homes of Israeli families today. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/XZoqPabuQ6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2019

In response, the IDF struck more than 120 "terror targets" in Gaza, targetting a Hamas weapons depot, attack tunnel shafts, rocket launchers, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Hamas weapons manufacturing factories, and a PIJ training compound and command centre located inside a mosque.

Meanwhile, terror groups in Gaza are mulling over increasing the rocket range to over 40 kilometres in the coming hours "if the aggression continues. Wherever you are in the world, whether you are now going to sleep or just starting your day...you need to know that for the second day in a row, Israelis are waking up to rocket fire from Gaza," the IDF tweeted on Sunday.

ðº430 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel. IDF has struck terror targets in Gaza, including:



• Rocket launchers

• Attack tunnel shafts

• PIJ & Hamas weapons manufacturing factories

• PIJ training compound & command center located INSIDE a mosque

• Hamas weapons depot — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019

In under 24 hours, 430 rockets have been fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians. pic.twitter.com/3hjMkGmtL6 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019

Wherever you are in the world, whether you are now going to sleep or just starting your day...you need to know that for the second day in a row, Israelis are waking up to rocket fire from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/8kxq0unhsZ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 5, 2019

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed since Friday when the flareup began, according to the Times of Israel. One Israeli man, identified as 58-year-old Moshe Agadi, was declared dead after being hit by shrapnel when his home was targetted in the wee hours on Sunday.

Military activities have increased at the Israel-Gaza border in the past few days after nearly 5,000 Palestinians hit the streets for a weekly protest. As a part of the "Great March of Return" or weekly protest which started last year, protestors are demanding rights to return to their home which they had to flee following the formation of Israel in 1948.

This is the amount of rockets launched from #Gaza at Israeli civilians today: pic.twitter.com/cZLSuLJIG2 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 4, 2019

The Gaza health ministry has said that the Israeli army, since last year, has killed 275 demonstrators and wounded 17,000 others. Israel has waged three offensives on the Gaza Strip since December 2008, destroying its infrastructure completely and killing thousands. After the last war in 2014, the United Nations warned that the strip would be "uninhabitable" by 2020.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies