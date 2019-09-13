Watch Video: Alia Bhatt deadlifts 70 kilos; sets inspiration

Alia Bhatt has impressed her friends and followers with an inspirational video. The video has her deadlift 70 kilos barbell, which is amazing. She completed 10 sets of 50-kilo deadlifts and also did the two-feet box jump 50 times, setting fitness goals to another level!

The gym that Alia Bhatt visits shared two videos of hers. The gym shared some encouraging words and lauded the actress' efforts. The caption reads: "I'm going to give this star the credit she deserves. When she started off earlier this year - she hadn't lifted weights too often in her life. It took a while to get her to start enjoying being strong - not skinny - strong! The first time she tried a deadlift, we used one single 20lb dumbbell and that wasn't even 9 months back. A few weeks back she managed to get in 5 reps at 50 kgs and she rocked it."

The post further read: "Today was lifting day and we felt we had the energy to push that weight a little higher. After a few warm up sets she cruised through 3 reps at 60kgs which was a personal best for her anyway (I missed a count and I got the stare). Next, we decided to push it even further and do just 1 rep at 70 kgs - knowing @aliaabhatt she decided to give me 2 for good measure."

Alia Bhatt is known to be a sportsperson and writing some lines about it, the gym's Instagram handle said, "Love the fact that she just NEVER backs down from what's put in front of her. New personal best done and now we're going to try and smash it again, soon. What say? Stay the same @aliaabhatt - we've got a lot of work to do."

On the professional front, Alia has wrapped up the shoot of Brahmastra with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. Currently, she is shooting for daddy Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, which marks the return of her Mr. Bhatt as director.

Apart from Alia, Sadak 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapoor.

