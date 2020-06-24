Watch Video: Anupam Kher's dance with mother and brother Raju Kher is 'The Mother of All Dances'

Anupam Kher is very vocal and vociferous about the burning issues in the country and even in the Hindi film industry. He keeps sharing his inspirational thoughts and life lessons on his Instagram by making videos where he directly interacts with his fans.

He decided to upload a video now that would act as a stress-buster. He took to his Instagram account and shared what he described as 'The Mother of All Dances'. In the video, we could see him, his brother and actor Raju Kher, and his mother Dulari. They all could be seen dancing their hearts out. Have a look right here:

One of the first people to comment on the video was none other than the well-known and popular comedian, Russell Peters, who commented with a heart and laughing emoji. And coming to the comments of his fans and followers, one user wrote- "U have prove that age doesn't matter for enjoy and happiness." (sic) Another one wrote- "that's a lovely morning video." (sic)

Anupam Kher turned director in 2002 with the family-drama Om Jai Jagdish, which saw Raju Kher in a pivotal role. Coming to his acting career, Anupam Kher has been a part of Hindi Cinema for the last 36 years. He made a terrific debut at the age of 29 when he played the role of a 65-year old man in Mahesh Bhatt's moving drama, Saaransh. After it's critical and commercial success, Kher delivered one memorable film after another.

In these three-odd decades, he has acted in films like Arjun, Karma, Tezaab, Ram Lakhan, Khel, Laadla, Dil, Beta, Shola Aur Shabnam, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Chandni, Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Khosla Ka Ghosla, A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, and M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news