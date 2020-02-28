Watch Video: Bhagyashree talks about separation from husband Himalay Dasani and how it scares her even today!

Few people get to see the kind of stardom Bhagyashree saw right after her debut in 1989 with Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya. But her decision to tie the knot at that time was surprising to many, as revealed by the actress herself. But given life isn't a fairly-tale, even she had to go through a lot of ups and downs.

A video has gone viral on social media where she poured her heart out and spoke about her separation from her husband, Himalay Dasani. She says Himalay was her first love and she got married to him. But there was a period of time they were separated. She added she still gets scared when she remembers that feeling.

Take a look at the video right here:

Bhagyashree, in Humans of Bombay, also spoke about how she met the love of her life and how she got married at the peak of her career. It was a beautiful post from 2017 that has resurfaced on the Internet. Read it if you haven't:

Her upcoming film is with Prabhas, titled Prabhas 20, which will be mounted on a lavish scale.

