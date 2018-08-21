Watch Video: Cops nab mobile thief after hot chase on Mumbai railway tracks

crime

Accused handed over to Dadar GRP for further legal action, a case has been registered against him under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code

Screen grab from the video

In what appeared as a scene right out of a Bollywood pot-boiler movie, a 21-year-old mobile robber was arrested by the Dadar Railway Police force protection after a chase for nearly 30 minutes on the railway tracks between Dadar and Matunga railway station. The arrested accused has been identified as Mohammad Ibrahim alias Arbaaz, a resident of Govandi. According to the RPF officials, On August 18, patrolling cops at Matunga railway stations heard a commotion from inside a Thane-bound train and saw a person jump out of the train after snatching a passenger's mobile.

Watch the video here

The official said, "Sub-inspector Vinita Shukla and MSF lady staff, Asmita Khulavkar were on duty at Matunga railway station when at around 10:10 am they noticed a man snatching the mobile phone of a passenger from a Thane-bound local train that had arrived at Matunga station platform number 1."

The officer added, "The accused on seeing the female police staff in uniform jumped out and managed to cross over to platform number 3 and 4 from where he tried to flee towards the Dadar end. Using her presence of mind, Shukla immediately alerted the RPF Passenger luggage theft staff Bharat Mane and B.N. Yadav, who nabbed the accused after a long chase towards Dadar end of Matunga Station,"

After sustained interrogation, the accused divulged his name and aged and voluntarily confessed of committing the crime. He also produced the stolen mobile phone, worth Rs 8,800. In the meantime, the passenger whose mobile was stolen called up and he was directed by the railway cops to reach the RPF office at Dadar Railway station.

After procedural formalities, the accused and the recovered mobile was handed over to GRP Dadar for further legal action. A case has been registered against the accused under section 392 of the Indian Penal Code and started further investigation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates