Watch Video: Dancing couple grooving to Lamberghini will put a smile on your face!

Twinning in hues of pink for a wedding, the dancing couple can be seen shaking their legs to the Punjabi song 'Lamberghini'

Internet sensation and India's dancing couple are back with a bang. The couple who took the internet by storm with their dancing skills in November is back with another sizzling and adorable video. The senior citizen couple became an overnight sensation after a viral video of them dancing to the Punjabi chartbuster Lamberghini had gone viral.

On March 26, 2019, the adorable couple's daughter shared a video of them grooving to the hit song Lamberghini, which has gone viral since then. Gitana Singh took to Instagram to share the cute video of her parents dancing their hearts out at a destination wedding. Gitana captioned the adorable video: Happy Birthday Mom !! Since the world has fallen in love with you two, and since this has become your song...I thought I'd share a little more love with everyone on your birthday. unleashing PART 2 !! Grass, Dancefloor, or in between lunch tables, nothing will stop them!



Gitana Singh poses for a family picture with her parent's post attending the destination wedding. Pic/Instagram Gitana Singh

The dance video which was shared two days ago has amassed over 160 thousand views and hundreds of comments appreciating the couple and showering their love and blessings on the senior citizens love birds.

The couple first became an internet sensation in November 2018 when a 30-second video clip of their dance went viral. Interestingly, back then too, the cute couple were seen dancing to the same song and to everyone's surprise were seen jiving to Punjabi beats. While sharing the video, Gitana had captioned it: Who said you can't dance in a Saree? Killing that look. Serious couple goals happening here.

This isn't the first time that Gitana has shared videos of her parents dancing. Back in April 2018, Gitana had shared another video of them from an event in Portugal where the couple is seen tapping their feet to Abba's Dancing Queen amidst a live band performance. While sharing the video, Gitana captioned it saying: Yup. My parents are rockstars... even the Portuguese know.

Gitana has been quite active on social media and has never shied away from sharing her parent's groovy dance skills. Here's are few candid photo and videos of Gitana with her Dancing parents:

I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances... this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill... keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018

In June 2018, Srivastava became an online sensation after his video dancing to the tune of 'Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se' went viral, which earned him the title of 'dancing uncle'.

