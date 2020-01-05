Watch Video: Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh, fans at Mumbai Airport
Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday with her fans and husband Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai Airport before jetting off to Lucknow.
Deepika Padukone decided to celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, in a unique way. The actress will be celebrating her birthday with acid attack survivors in Lucknow. However, before leaving, she had a mini-but-a-grand birthday celebration with her husband Ranveer Singh and her fans at the Mumbai airport.
Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the airport leaving for Lucknow. The Piku actress was wearing an orange sweater which she paired with an oversized blue striped satin shirt and blue striped jeans. On the other hand, Ranveer was wearing a long brown overcoat, striped t-shirt, and blue jeans.
As usual, she and her husband indulged in some PDA at the airport. Like a true husband, Ranveer was seen walking all the way to open the door for his lady love. Check out the video here:
But the true fun began when they were greeted by a fan who was ready with a birthday cake.
An overjoyed Deepika thanked her fan for the gesture and then went on to cut the cake and fed a piece to Ranveer.
Earlier, the actress had celebrated her birthday in advance on Saturday with her Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey. Deepika had a gala time with them and even thanked them for making her day special.
On the work front, she will be seen playing the role of Malti an acid attack survivor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.
Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday in advance on January 4, 2020, with her director Meghna Gulzar, co-star Vikrant Massey, and the entire group of the paparazzi. The actress, as usual, she looked gorgeous and ravishing. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Every year, Deepika Padukone does something unique to celebrate her birthday but 2020 seems to be the best one to date. This time, she's flying to Lucknow with her director and actor to celebrate her birthday with the acid-attack survivors. Well, now that's quite an initiative!
Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak is driving the nation with its hard-hitting trailer and emotionally impacting songs. Deepika Padukone, who essays the role of Malti, an acid attack survivor, and aims to create an extensive shift by keeping the realistic facts intact.
Ever since the trailer was released, the impact it has created has left people impressed. Its factual presentation, an intense look of the actors is sure to keep you glued throughout the movie and the audiences are now counting days for the release.
Deepika feels her journey in the industry is about a lot of learning. "I grew up in a sports family and making a shift from that upbringing to move into an industry where all I had was passion, hard work and discipline."
"I don't know if I had the understanding or talent but from there to now it has been an evolution of constantly looking, learning, observing and making mistakes along the way," Deepika Padukone further added.
"I'm constantly evolving and I've learned the most through the movies I've done or characters I've played," Deepika Padukone further added.
