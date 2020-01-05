Watch Video: Deepika Padukone celebrates birthday with husband Ranveer Singh, fans at Mumbai Airport

Deepika Padukone cutting a cake brought by her fan along with Ranveer Singh at the Mumbai Airport. All images courtesy: Yogen Shah

Deepika Padukone decided to celebrated her 34th birthday on Sunday, in a unique way. The actress will be celebrating her birthday with acid attack survivors in Lucknow. However, before leaving, she had a mini-but-a-grand birthday celebration with her husband Ranveer Singh and her fans at the Mumbai airport.

Deepika and Ranveer were spotted at the airport leaving for Lucknow. The Piku actress was wearing an orange sweater which she paired with an oversized blue striped satin shirt and blue striped jeans. On the other hand, Ranveer was wearing a long brown overcoat, striped t-shirt, and blue jeans.

As usual, she and her husband indulged in some PDA at the airport. Like a true husband, Ranveer was seen walking all the way to open the door for his lady love. Check out the video here:

But the true fun began when they were greeted by a fan who was ready with a birthday cake.

An overjoyed Deepika thanked her fan for the gesture and then went on to cut the cake and fed a piece to Ranveer.

Earlier, the actress had celebrated her birthday in advance on Saturday with her Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vikrant Massey. Deepika had a gala time with them and even thanked them for making her day special.

On the work front, she will be seen playing the role of Malti an acid attack survivor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10, 2020.

