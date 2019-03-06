Watch video: Fan slaps Prabhas in excitement; here's how he reacts to it

regional-cinema

A video has been going viral on social media where a youngster is jumping in excitement as soon as she spots Prabhas. But, what happens next is even more amusing!

A video of Baahubali star Prabhas' strange encounter with a female fan is doing the rounds of social media. The video, which is said to be taken at the Los Angeles airport, shows the youngster jumping in excitement as soon as she spots the actor. Just like any other fan, she darted towards Prabhas to click a photo with him.

However, seconds later, the girl is seen slapping him (gently though) on his face. Perhaps, the overjoyed youngster wanted to check if the surreal moment was for real. Prabhas is then seen grinning and rubbing his cheek. What can we say? The perils of pesky fans!

On the work front, Prabhas will be next seen in Saaho, which will mark his Bollywood debut as the action thriller is a trilingual simultaneously shot in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

After the humongous success of Baahubali franchise, there is an immense excitement to witness Prabhas on screen again. Adding to the buzz, is the refreshing pair of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, which is intriguing not just the masses but also the classes.

Shot against the varied locations of Mumbai, Abu Dhabi and Hyderabad, Saaho has piqued the interests of the audience.

Saaho has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others. Presented by T-Series a UV Creations production, and Hindi distribution by AA Films the film will be hitting the screens on August 15, 2019.

