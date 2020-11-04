Watch Video: Firefighters rescue 40-year-old horse stuck in septic tank

A heartwarming video of a horse being rescued by firefighters is winning hearts online. In the video that has gone viral, a 40-year-old horse named Buddy Bear can be seen rescued from a septic tank in Florida by firefighters.

Watch the rescue of Buddy Bear here:

The 26-seconds video shared by Marion County Fire Rescue, Florida, on Facebook shows Buddy Bear half stuck in the septic tank and the firefighters are pulling the horse out of it.

While sharing the video on Facebook, the Marion County Fire Rescue said the department got a call from 911 informing that an old horse has fallen into a septic tank and it wasn't known how deep the tank was. "Firefighters from Belleview Station #18 arrived on scene at 6:36 pm and reported that Buddy Bear, a 40-year old horse, was ¾ submerged in a septic tank," the caption read.

Sharing a detailed account of how the team rescued Buddy Bear, they said, "Utilizing Buddy Bear's remaining strength and the strength of the 4 men on Heavy Rescue 2 and 3 men from Engine 18, he was quickly removed from the septic tank. MCFR is happy to report that Buddy Bear was doing well after the rescue."

Since being shared the video has garnered nearly 5,000 views and hundreds of comments. One user said, "You guys are amazing! Thank you for all you do!! So glad Buddy Bear is doing well!", while a second user wrote, "Thank you for your selfless act of kindness."

