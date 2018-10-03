Viral video: Girl slips off Mumbai local train, saved in nick of time

national

The video clip circulated on social media shows the dramatic rescue act of the girl who slipped and almost fell off the speeding train

An unidentified female commuter had a close call after she slipped and almost fell off a moving Mumbai local train. The commuter was standing on the edge of the footboard inside a Mumbai local when she lost her balance and almost fell off the train. However, alert commuters who was standing close managed to grab her hands and pulled her back inside the train to save her life. The entire incident was captured on mobile by a fellow commuter.

A Government Railway Police (GRP) official said that they were investigating the footage to ascertain the identity of the location and the commuters.

The video has become viral after it was circulated on the social media. In the footage, the girl is seen leaning out of the train and adjusting her earphones when she suddenly loses balance and was about to fall off the train before being pulled back inside by alert fellow commuters.

