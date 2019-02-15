Viral video: Guests smash crockery, beat up staff over bad food at Delhi hotel

hatke

An argument over the quality of food turns into a free-for-all as guests resort to violence against hotel staff

Photo/Screengrab

In a video that has gone viral on social media, guests at a hotel got into a brawl with the staff because they were allegedly served bad quality food. The incident reportedly took place at the Piccadilly Hotel in Janakpuri, New Delhi. The report also stated that nearly 400 guests were involved in the tussle.

Watch video

People are seen dragging and pushing each other in the serving area. A lot of furniture, crockery and property got damaged in the incident.

In January this year, the Sambhaji Brigade vandalised a liquor stall during a tennis tournament at the Balewadi stadium in Pune. Two liquor stalls, meant only for VVIPs and VIPs, came into the eye of the storm. Members of the Brigade entered the stadium and tore them down. Later, they uploaded a video of the incident on social media, raising questions on why liquor was being distributed in a place meant for nurturing sports. Read full story

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates