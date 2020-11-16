Watch video: Ira Khan shares brother Junaid's never-seen-before avatar, on Bhai Dooj

Ira Khan had a unique way to wish her brother Junaid Khan on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. The star kid took to Instagram to shares a throwback video of Junaid. The sneak peek video shows the prep from one of Junaid's plays.

The footage is from one of his theatre plays, 'A farming story' where he is seen painting his face, getting ready and doing his own make-up for the look. Junaid started his acting journey by doing theatre and has been performing in plays for more than 3 years now before studying theatre for 2 years.

A farming story, written by Vineet Bhalla and directed by Faezeh Jalali, in brief, is about the human and Hummals, a small community of human animals, and their right to the village. By the looks of the video, Junaid seems to be playing one of the hummals in the play.

Ira Khan took to her social media and while sharing the video, wrote a sweet message, "Oh, what to say... so much to say... how to say it right? Happy Bhaubeej, Junnu. I don't think I express or consider how grateful I am to have a brother like mine so that's what I use this day for. Junaid is a kickass brother. Such large chunks of my personality and life are the way they are because of him - all good things! And then we spent a few years away from each other doing various things. When I came back, he said Faezeh was looking for people to help backstage. He was also a part of the play.

Watching Junaid in a professional space is awe-striking. And it reminded me and emphasized to me how much he is outside of just being my brother. Watching him (and discussing him with the rest of the crew behind his back), I was bloated with pride."

She further added, "Of course, I'd never tell him that. But that's the perks of him not being on social media. Take a moment to appreciate the people in your life. And use any excuse to do it. They deserve it and so do you."

