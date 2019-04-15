Watch video: Ishaan Khatter's basic training is all the Monday motivation you need

bollywood

Now, Ishaan Khatter has taken to Instagram to share a video of himself training at a gym, and we can't help but feel motivated to work out ourselves

Ishaan Khatter/picture courtesy: Ishaan Khatter's Instagram account

Ishaan Khatter has quickly become one of the country's favourite young actors after his stellar performance in Dhadak, alongside Janhvi Kapoor. Even before Dhadak came along, Ishaan was known for his performance in the drama film Beyond The Clouds directed by Majid Majidi.

Now, Ishaan has taken to Instagram to share a video of himself training at a gym, and we can't help but feel motivated to work out ourselves. Ishaan shared the video along with the caption: "Back to basic! Thank you for the warm welcome @ayeshashroff @tigerjackieshroff@kishushroff @alanfenandes@dhruvchaudhary999"

Doesn't his "basic" training look kind of difficult? Even fitness enthusiast and mixed martial arts expert Tiger Shroff commented on the video saying, "Thats just basics!? Insaneeee"

From his video, it seems like Ishaan Khatter is serious about getting fit. Pulling oneself up and then climbing down a rope sure isn't easy. It requires strength, stamina and a whole lot of dedication towards the training to get it right.

Well, we sure hope Ishaan keeps at it and continues giving us Monday motivation! On the work front, Ishaan Khatter has been approached for Kedarnath (2018) director Abhishek Kapoor's next. The film is based on the Pulwama attack and the subsequent air strikes by the Indian Air Force in Balakot.

Also Read: Ishaan Khatter to star in the film based on the Pulwama attack?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates