Watch video: Janhvi Kapoor puts make-up on Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday evening posted a string of videos on her Instagram stories. In one video, she says she did the eye make-up for Khushi

Janhvi and sister Khushi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor turned make-up artist for her younger sister Khushi, making her look like a doll. Janhvi on Tuesday evening posted a string of videos on her Instagram stories. In one video, the "Dhadak" actress says she did the eye make-up for Khushi. In another clip, Janhvi asks Khushi to show off her eye make-up, and an image shows Khushi flaunting her glittery eyes.

Janhvi has started shooting for her upcoming next "RoohiAfza", a horror comedy along with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and directed by debutant Hardik Mehta, also stars Varun Sharma. It is slated to release on March 20, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Kapoor sisters are holidaying in Manali. She posted a few pictures on Instagram, today evening.

