Watch Video: Karan Johar cries after his kids Yash and Roohi compares him to an 'elephant'

If you find yourself feeling bored and at a loss for what to do next while you're quarantined at home, you only have to head on to Karan Johar's Instagram page and check out videos of his twin babies. His kids, Roohi and Yash Johar are super adorable, and they keep entertaining themselves and everyone else with their shenanigans. From calling papa KJo's clothes 'girl clothes' to annoying mama Hiroo Johar, Yash and Roohi will surely bring a smile to your face.

Recently, Karan Johar shared another sweet video of his babies trying to play a game and it ended up on a hilarious note. In the video, he is seen asking his daughter, "Roohi, if you were an animal, what would you be?" "Peppa Pig," answers Roohi. When he asked the same question to Yash, he said, "Peppa Pa". When he came back to Roohi and asked which animal would he be? she answered "Elephant", with a broad smile.

Sharing the video, the director-producer wrote, "Well guess which animal I remind them of #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa (sic)". Watch the playful banter of Karan Johar and his kids Yash and Roohi:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onApr 24, 2020 at 5:53am PDT

Earlier the filmmaker had shared a video in which his kids were seen sitting on a sofa with a guitar in their hand and trying really hard to sing in their adorable voices.

Before this, Yash and Roohi had hilariously mocked their filmmaker dad's designer kurta in a video shot in KJO's walk-in closet.

If this video doesn't pull at your heartstrings, we don't know what will! Several of Karan Johar's fraternity friends and social media followers couldn't help but laugh out loud at his predicament.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news