Watch video: Karan Johar's twins Yash, Roohi shake a leg in 'Johar's got talent'

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared yet another glimpse of 'Lockdown with the Johars' featuring his little munchkins giving a mind-blowing dance performance. He termed the video as 'Johar's got Talent'.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director put out a video on Instagram late on Saturday where the toddlers are seen having a fun time in Karan's walk-in closet as they 'dance like no one's watching'. In the video, Karan showcases the toddlers' dancing skills as they shake a leg, do rounds and jump while the caravan plays music.

View this post on Instagram JGT! Johar’s got talent! #lockdownwiththejohars #dancelikenooneiswatching A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) onMay 9, 2020 at 8:37am PDT

Karan who is in the back of camera comments, "Wow, what dancers! India's got talent."

After which Roohi is seen changing the song on the Caravan, and plays 'Choti Si Umar Mein' and starts dancing while doing rounds in the closet and also does pilates.

Karan appreciates the dancing and says, "Wow! Roohi What a classic performance we are giving. I love this versatile performance!"

The 47-year-old filmmaker then pans the camera to Yash who is seen applying lip balm. Karan asks him, "Meanwhile, Yash, what are you doing? Oh, are you getting ready for the performance? Oh, You're also ready (for the performance)?"

Yash is then seen rubbing extra lip balm off his lips and smiling. He then innocently offers it to his dadda and twin sis.

Karan concludes the video and says, "Okay, that's it from the dancers. Toodles."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director captioned the post as "Johar's got talent! #lockdownwiththejohars #dancelikenooneiswatching"

Celebrity followers flooded the post with comments and the video was viewed by over 8 lakh fans over the photo-sharing platform.

Vidya Balan adored the way Yash asked his sister for the lip balm and commented, "So cutely he asks her if she wants lip balm and the way she nodded ...."Anushka Sharma left a lovestruck, and a heart emoticon.

The 'Student of the Year' director is quite active on social media amid the coronavirus lockdown and has been updating his fans on his activities. On Friday, Karan shared a video featuring his little munchkins Yash and Roohi, where the kids adorably tell the filmmaker that his 'singing gives them a headache.'

