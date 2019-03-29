Watch Video: Laxmi Agarwal takes the internet by storm with her 'Cham Cham' moves

national

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who has inspired Deepika Padukone's next Chhapaak, took to Tik Tok app where she is seen gracefully dancing to Shraddha Kapoor's Cham Cham

Laxmi Agarwal. Pic/Facebook Laxmi Agarwal

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, who has inspired Deepika Padukone's next Chhapaak, has taken the internet by storm with her viral dance video. Laxmi, who is active on the video-sharing platform Tik Tok, shared a video of herself where she is seen dancing gracefully to Shraddha Kapoor's Cham Cham from the movie Baaghi.

In the video, Laxmi is dancing elegantly and gracefully on the tunes of the song 'Cham Cham' and is quite impressive with her dancing skills.

Laxmi Agarwal fights for the rights of acid attack victims. She has inspired thousands of people and has become the voice of acid attack survivors in India. In 2005, Laxmi was attacked at the age of 15, by a 32-year-old man, who wanted to marry her. Back then, Laxmi had rejected him but he refused to take no for an answer, thereby, throwing acid on her face.

Laxmi was honoured by former first-lady of USA, Michelle Obama. She has even worked as a campaigner for Stop Acid Attacks, which helped impose restrictions on the sale of acid. Laxmi is regarded as one of the pioneers for the upliftment and empowerment of the rights of acid attack survivors in India.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates