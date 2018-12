Watch Video: Lion cub gets naughty with TV presenter; bites her butt during photoshoot

hatke

The lion cub which was reportedly restless throughout the photo shoot eventually bit the butt of the TV presenter

Anfisa Chekhova was bitten on the bottom by the lion cub - Jack, during the photo shoot

Anfisa Chekhova, a Russian TV host and actress was in for a surprise when she was about to do a photoshoot with a lion cub. The lion cub - Jack, bit the butt of the TV presenter Anfisa during a sexy photoshoot which led to the TV anchor screaming for help. But despite her screams, Anfisa said that the photoshoot with the lion cub was a 'positive experience'.

Watch the video over here:

According to Mirror.Co.UK., in the video which Anfisa has shared with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, the 40-year-old actress is seen lying on her side in a sexy black dress while Jack - the lion cub - is seen playing around and jumping on top of her.

As the photoshoot proceeds, when the photographer takes a break, the lion cub is seen jumping on top of the TV presenter and in no time bites her buttocks, which led to the actress crying and screaming. While sharing the video with her Instagram followers, Anfisa wrote: During the photo shoot, I was bitten and licked but the main thing is that I got a lot of positive emotions!

Jack - the lion cub was brought from Moscow Zoo to take part in the shoot alongside Chekhova. The Russin TV host and actress gained prominence as the presenter of the erotic TV talk show 'Sex with Anfisa Chekhova' that ruled Russian TV for four years from 2005-2009.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates