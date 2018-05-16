Watch video: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo celebrate Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia's birthday

Chennai amid the intense competition took some time off and celebrated Chennai's ace player Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia's second birthday, who turned two on Wednesday

T20 2018 is reaching the business end of the tournament and all the teams are fighting for to be in the playoffs and Chennai are sitting pretty at second place with 16 points in 12 matches and have already qualified for the playoffs.

Chennai amid the intense competition took some time off and celebrated Chennai’s ace player Suresh Raina’s daughter Gracia’s second birthday, who turned two on Wednesday. The birthday festivity had Chennai captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Windies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo in attendance and enjoying the event.

Chennai team uploaded the birthday video on social media site Twitter, where MS Dhoni and Dwayne Bravo were seen singing Happy Birthday for little angel Gracia.

The occasion also had Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka present as well as Harbhajan Singh’s wife Geeta Basra.

Incidentally, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Harbhajan Singh all have daughters and often share cute photos or videos of their little ones on social media.

Chennai have performed really well in the tournament after being suspended for two years (2016, 2017). T20 2018 has once again shown that the Chennai team is very strong and the two-time champions have gelled well as a unit. Chennai will aim to enter into the playoffs high on confidence and hope to be champions for the third time (2010, 2011).

