Watch video: Nagpur police shows how to keep personal data safe in phone

A screengrab from the video shared by Nagpur Police on Twitter

As cybercrimes have been on the rise, police departments have been advising people to keep strong passwords for their online accounts and avoid becoming a victim of cyber fraud. Be it social media platforms or your smartphone, a strong password is the best way to keep your personal data safe.

To remind citizens about keeping their personal data protected with a strong password, Nagpur Police shared a hilarious viral video which one should follow.

The police department posted the video on their Twitter page showing how an individual uses a seemingly complicated pattern to unlock a smartphone. The intricate pattern the person uses has got the Twitterati intrigued.

Take a look at the video

"Choose a strong password to secure your device"



Password - pic.twitter.com/qkVw0cNgSw — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) August 18, 2020

The video shared on Tuesday has garnered close to 3,500 views. While some users commented on the post wondering if the person will be able to unlock his phone again, some thought it was a mind-blogging pattern to lock the phone. Some users also shared jokes on the complicated security pattern.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted

Even Mine is tough.. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Aniket Salwatkar (@AnnySalwatkar7) August 18, 2020

How did u get this. It was my password! ðÂÂÂÂ¤¦‍âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ — Lavesh Kukreja (@KukrejaLavesh) August 18, 2020

Will he can open it again? — Monali Giri Chatterjee (@hifli_mona) August 18, 2020

Will fail in "confirm pattern" only. — Suprotim Roy (@suprotimroy) August 18, 2020

Mind boggling ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Mallika Kaleem (@MallikaKaleem) August 18, 2020

When your girlfriend asks for your phone! — Naam mein kya rakha hai!! (@iharshalnaidu) August 18, 2020

What do you think about the post?

