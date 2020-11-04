Watch video: Narrow trekking trail of Maharashtra's Bhairavgad fort leaves netizens amazed

A video of a man trekking on a narrow trail along a range in Maharashtra has left netizens shocked and surprised. The video, which was shared on Instagram shows a man trekking along tricky paths and narrow lanes.

Watch the stunning video here:

Shared by Instagram user Rishi Pokharn, the 29-second video clip shows a rocky lane along a mountain. As the video moves further, the camera continues to show the dangerously narrow trail. While sharing the video, Pokharn said the video is not for the faint-hearted. "Moroshi's Bhairavgad Pinnacle, Maharashtra," he captioned the video.

Sharing the stunning video of the trek to Bhairavgad fort in Sahyadri mountains, Maharashtra, Pokharn shared a piece of advice. He wrote, "Experts Support & Rock Climbing Equipment Needed. Do Not Try On Your Own!"

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 50,000 views and nearly 3,000 likes. Taking to the comments section one user said, "Dream trek," while a second user wrote, "Amazing." A third user commented, "Awesome."

What are your thoughts on this breathtaking trek?

