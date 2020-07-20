Watch Video: Paranormal expert Steve Huff claims to have talked to Sushant Singh Rajput's spirit

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 this year after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. It has been more than a month since his passing away but fans continue to miss him and talk about his achievements and brilliance on social media.

Now, paranormal expert Steve Huff has shared two videos on his YouTube page where he claims to have talked to the spirit of the actor. The video begins with the line- My attempt with full love and respect. Huff can be seen sitting in a dark room and communicating with Rajput's spirit. His first question is- "Are you in light?" A voice replies, "Steve, I am getting the light."

Have a look at the video right here:

Seeing the video, one person commented- "This is impossible. This cannot be. I'm crying. It's his voice. I'm trembling. I cannot even begin to process my heart rate right now. I miss him so much. I miss him everyday. And his death is such a mystery." (sic) Another user wrote- "My heart is crying after hearing his voice. Be happy my friend sushant in your world, death is not the ending you will the get new clothes soon." (sic)

In the second video that Huff shared, he gave an insight into what the process of communicating with the spirits is and how he has been involved in ten years of research. He shares another communication with the actor's spirit, have a look:

After his demise, the Mumbai Police has been interrogating the people who were close to him and the people he was working with. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, and PR manager Ankita Tehlan have already been interrogated.

