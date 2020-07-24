Watch Video: Peacock eats rice from man's palm, netizens left amused

During the lockdown in April, pictures and videos of peacocks flocking the quiet lanes of the iconic South Mumbai Khareghat Colony on Hughes Road went viral. And now, a video of a peacock doing rounds on social media is winning hearts online.

He has a 5 feet tail..the longest I have seen so far. pic.twitter.com/SzUxZmXJQU — Ethirajan Srinivasan (@Ethirajans) July 22, 2020

Recently, Twitter user Ethirajan Srinivasan shared a heartwarming video featuring the national bird of India. In the 26-seconds video clip, Srinivasan can be seen offering some rice grains to the majestic bird and the peacock can be happily seen eating rice from the man's palm and finishes it within seconds.

Regular visitor to our home , Thudiyalur, Coimbatore pic.twitter.com/6rogVIRzvm — Sathish Sankar (@iam_satheesan) July 22, 2020

While sharing the video, Srinivasan said the peacock has a 5 feet tail, the longest that he has seen so far. Since being shared, the adorable video has collected over 12,000 views and nearly 1,200 likes. Commenting on the post, one user said, "So blessed you are", while another wrote, "I think its random feeding, not a planned one. Just casual."





Here are some of the reactions:

So blessed you are âÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂjust wow, a peahen at my place is a regular visitor. She is quite young, hope some day she comes to me. — Dr. Vedika (@vishkanyaaaa) July 22, 2020

Pecking can cause severe pain in your palms...why don't you use a thicker gloves as they use in handling Falcons? — Krish Sriram (@anavrittim) July 22, 2020

That is not important- more amazing to see how the peacock picks the grains with its sharp beaks without hurting the palm! — Viswanathan Shastri (@giviswa) July 22, 2020

How I wish I could feed a peacock one day!!!... What a lucky man . Must be thrilled ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Diya40 (@Diya401) July 23, 2020

Ouch!

You'll have to forget the pain looking at his beauty. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¬ — Anamika à²ÂÂÂ àª¨àª¾à¤®à¤¿à¬ÂÂÂà¬¾ (@inc09nita) July 22, 2020

While responding to the comments, Srinivasan said that he has many peahens in his backyard but they are too shy to pick grains from his hand, unlike the male ones. When a user said that pecking can cause severe pain in palms, Srinivasan said it did hurt and the pain lasts for an hour usually.

