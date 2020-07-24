Search

Watch Video: Peacock eats rice from man's palm, netizens left amused

Updated: Jul 24, 2020, 08:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the 26-seconds video clip, Srinivasan can be seen offering some rice grains to the peacock, who finishes it off within seconds

A screengrab of the viral video

During the lockdown in April, pictures and videos of peacocks flocking the quiet lanes of the iconic South Mumbai Khareghat Colony on Hughes Road went viral. And now, a video of a peacock doing rounds on social media is winning hearts online. 

Recently, Twitter user Ethirajan Srinivasan shared a heartwarming video featuring the national bird of India. In the 26-seconds video clip, Srinivasan can be seen offering some rice grains to the majestic bird and the peacock can be happily seen eating rice from the man's palm and finishes it within seconds.

While sharing the video, Srinivasan said the peacock has a 5 feet tail, the longest that he has seen so far. Since being shared, the adorable video has collected over 12,000 views and nearly 1,200 likes. Commenting on the post, one user said, "So blessed you are", while another wrote, "I think its random feeding, not a planned one. Just casual."

Here are some of the reactions:

While responding to the comments, Srinivasan said that he has many peahens in his backyard but they are too shy to pick grains from his hand, unlike the male ones. When a user said that pecking can cause severe pain in palms, Srinivasan said it did hurt and the pain lasts for an hour usually.

