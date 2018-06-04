Watch Video: Relive Shane Warne's epic 'Ball of the Century'

On this day back in 1993, Australian spin legend Shane Warne, bowled the most historic ball in Test cricket history - when he dismissed Mike Gatting at Old Trafford by a unique delivery

Shane Warne is unarguably one of the finest spinners in the world in the history of cricket. The Aussie spinner has made many batsmen his prey in his international cricket career. However, there is one particular wicket which will always stand apart - the wicket of Gatting!

We take a look at the most historic ball in Test cricket history - when Shane Warne dismissed Mike Gatting at Old Trafford by a unique delivery in 1993.

25 years ago, on June 4th 1993, Shane Warne dismissed Mike Gatting at Old Trafford by a unique delivery which came to be known as the 'Ball of the Century'.

Watch the 'Ball of the Century' video below.



Video Courtesy/ YouTube



Shane Warne. Pic/ AFP

The Australian spin legend is the second leading wicket-taker in Test history with 708 wickets.

