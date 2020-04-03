Watch Video: Riteish Desmukh washes dishes as Genelia D'Souza keeps an eye with a belen in her hand

Since their marriage in 2012, and even before that, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have been setting couple goals. The duo has two sons - Riaan and Rahyl - and the family of four is super adorable. Riteish and Genelia frequently share pictures of them together on social media and it's crazy how much they've grown in each other's company and how close they are.

The two never leave an opportunity to complement each other and show each other love and affection. This is evident from Riteish's latest post on Instagram. In the video that he shared on Instagram, the Ek Villain actor can be seen washing the dishes. Genelia brings him some more dishes to wash. Riteish gets angered but quickly cools down when he sees his wifey with a belen in her hand.

The clip features the song Mauka Milega Toh Bata Denge in the background. The song is from the 1993 hit Dilwale which starred Raveena Tandon and Ajay Devgn.

Take a look at the hilarious video:

Last month, the couple celebrated their eighth anniversary. Genelia took to her Instagram account and shared a collage of videos that showed some wonderful and beautiful moments the couple has spent in these eight years.

Riteish also wished his wife a happy anniversary, but in a different way.

For the unversed, Riteish Deshmukh was last seen in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3. The film was the third instalment under the Baaghi franchise. Its first two instalments proved to be blockbusters at the box office. The third one also earned a positive response from the critics and audience.

