Watch video: RPF constable suspended for molesting a female at Kalyan platform

A railway protection force (RPF) constable at Kalyan post was suspended for molesting a female commuter who was sleeping at Kalyan platform number 6-7.

The constable has been identified as Jhangir (full name not disclosed), on Wednesday morning when this video went viral on social media. The RPF constable was immediately suspended by his senior officials.

RPF senior divisional security commissioner of the Central Railway, Sachin Bhalode, told Mid-Day, "As soon as we came to know about this video, our Kalyan inspector called the constable and questioned him about the same. He then confessed to committing the crime. We immediately suspended him."

"He is a constable and posted at Kalyan RPF. He has not yet revealed to us the date when the event has happened but we are currently investigating it. For us, the women's security is of prime importance and any individual who does not respect that will not be spared by us," he added.

According to sources, a certain person noticed the constable taking advantage of the sleeping woman commuter and he recorded the video. Once the incident was captured on camera, commuters around slapped and scolded the culprit, who later fled the scene.

