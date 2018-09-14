Watch Video: RPF staff saves woman from falling on the railway tracks

national

The incident took place on September 11, when the woman, Rojee, was trying to board Gujrat Mail on the suburban Mumbai Central railway station

It was a usual day for an on duty RPF staff at the Mumbai Central railway station, but his daring attempt to save a woman from on the track, turned it into an extraordinary one.

The incident took place on September 11, when the woman, Rojee, was trying to board the Gujrat Mail on the Mumbai Central railway station. The alert RPF staff names named Ashok Kumar Yadav, CT, WR - 1500586, saw the woman falling off on the railway tracks at platform No 02 of the suburban Mumbai Central railway station.

The woman was in a hurry to board the rear ladies compartment when she suddenly slipped and was saved in time by the alert RPF staff. The woman passenger was indeed given a new lease of life by the brave act and alertness of the RPF staff.

The women passenger was identified as Rojee w/o Amit Kr R/O Sidhapur, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The lady was having a seat in the coach no B4/34 in the said Gujarat Mail train. The woman failed to board the train as she reached Mumbai Central station late and was in a haste to get into the train.

With the heavy luggage that she was carrying along with herself, she lost her balance and fell down in between the gaps of the train and struck in. The on-duty RPF Staff Ashok Kr Yadav was alert enough as he pulled her out bravely as the train was about to gain speed.

