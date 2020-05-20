Watch video: Sachin Tendulkar gives son Arjun a haircut; daughter Sara helps

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar was seen in a new avatar as he gave son Arjun a brand new haircut. Tendulkar uploaded the video of the same on popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday. With no cricket going on due to coronavirus pandemic, former and current cricketers have been engaging with fans on social media to keep them engaged. In his latest video, Tendulkar helped Arjun get a new haircut and he also thanked daughter Sara for helping them during the process.

Tendulkar's post read: "As a father you need to do everything, be it playing games with your kids, gymming with them or for that matter cutting their hair. However the haircut turns out you'll always be handsome @Arjuntendulkar. Special thanks to my salon assistant @Sarstendulkar."

Earlier, he had shared pictures of an exotic dish prepared by his daughter. Tendulkar posted before and after photos of the dish with his followers and his Instagram post read: "Gone in 60 seconds! Thanks for the fabulous beetroot kebabs @Saratendulkar.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever