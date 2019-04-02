Watch video: Sam Curran does the bhangra with Preity Zinta

ipl-news

The left-arm medium pacer's hat-trick, which was the first of this edition of the IPL, helped Kings XI Punjab script an exciting 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Monday night.

Sam Curran celebrates with Preity Zinta after Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals.

The youngest to notch up an IPL hat-trick, England and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Sam Curran said he had "absolutely no idea" that he had taken one during the game against Delhi Capitals here.

The left-arm medium pacer's hat-trick, which was the first of this edition of the IPL, helped Kings XI Punjab script an exciting 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Monday night.

After the win, Sam Curran danced with Preity Zinta on the field, watch the video:

The 20-year-old from Northampton, KXIP's costliest buy this year with a price tag of Rs 7.20 crore, surpassed Rohit Sharma in becoming the youngest to take an IPL hat-trick. Sharma had achieved the feat as a 22-year-old for Deccan Chargers against Mumbai Indians in 2009.

Curran was adjudged the player of the match for snapping four for 11 as Delhi Capitals collapsed from 144/3 to 152 all-out while chasing a target of 167.

"I didn't really know (about the hat-trick)," said Curran.

"When we won the game, one of the players came up to me and said 'you've got a hat-trick'. I had absolutely no idea I had taken one," he elaborated.

On Tuesday, he was drafted into the match when the in-form Chris Gayle was ruled out due to a back injury.

Curran filled in the slot quite well, making a quick-fire 10-ball 20 in the opening position. He struck three fours and a six in his short but exciting stay at the crease.

Curran's hat-trick started in the 18th over when he got rid of Harshal Patel off the last ball of the over.

He then dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane off successive deliveries at the start of the 20th over.

"My main focus was obviously that last ball when Rabada came and I knew his strengths and where I could bowl, so I was always aiming for his stumps and his toes," Curran said.

Here how fans on Twitter reacted to Sam Curran's heroics:

IPL Hat-tricks:



2008 - Balaji, Mishra, Ntini

2009 - Yuvi, Rohit, Yuvi

2010 - Praveen Kumar

2011 - Mishra

2012 - Chandila

2013 - Narine, Mishra

2014 - Tambe, Watson

2016 - Axar

2017 - Badree, Tye, Unadkat

2019 - Sam Curran — Rambraksha YadavðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@RambrakshY) April 2, 2019

People who made Sam Curran the captain of their Dream11 team pic.twitter.com/eoTeq36lPN — Yash ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ (@yash_janyani) April 2, 2019

When you get an opportunity Grab it like Sam Curran did. — tequila shot (@lemon__Juice) April 2, 2019

Preity Zinta Celebrates Kings XI Punjab's Win With Sam Curran https://t.co/YnaK9SKamv #IPL2019 #PreityZinta #WeRIndia



India's most popular cricket section covering latest news and views about cricket with Live scorecard and live cricket scores. pic.twitter.com/gPooqsXtrk — Werindia (@werindia) April 2, 2019

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates