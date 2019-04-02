Watch video: Sam Curran does the bhangra with Preity Zinta
The left-arm medium pacer's hat-trick, which was the first of this edition of the IPL, helped Kings XI Punjab script an exciting 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Monday night.
The youngest to notch up an IPL hat-trick, England and Kings XI Punjab all-rounder Sam Curran said he had "absolutely no idea" that he had taken one during the game against Delhi Capitals here.
After the win, Sam Curran danced with Preity Zinta on the field, watch the video:
The 20-year-old from Northampton, KXIP's costliest buy this year with a price tag of Rs 7.20 crore, surpassed Rohit Sharma in becoming the youngest to take an IPL hat-trick. Sharma had achieved the feat as a 22-year-old for Deccan Chargers against Mumbai Indians in 2009.
Curran was adjudged the player of the match for snapping four for 11 as Delhi Capitals collapsed from 144/3 to 152 all-out while chasing a target of 167.
"I didn't really know (about the hat-trick)," said Curran.
"When we won the game, one of the players came up to me and said 'you've got a hat-trick'. I had absolutely no idea I had taken one," he elaborated.
On Tuesday, he was drafted into the match when the in-form Chris Gayle was ruled out due to a back injury.
Curran filled in the slot quite well, making a quick-fire 10-ball 20 in the opening position. He struck three fours and a six in his short but exciting stay at the crease.
Curran's hat-trick started in the 18th over when he got rid of Harshal Patel off the last ball of the over.
He then dismissed Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane off successive deliveries at the start of the 20th over.
"My main focus was obviously that last ball when Rabada came and I knew his strengths and where I could bowl, so I was always aiming for his stumps and his toes," Curran said.
Here how fans on Twitter reacted to Sam Curran's heroics:
Sam Curran takes remarkable match-sealing hat-trick