Watch video: Sania Mirza teases her brother-in-law Asaduddin

India tennis star Sania Mirza seemed to be in a playful mood on Sunday. She shared a video with son Izhaan Mirza Malik for her 6.4 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Asad khaalu hits a four but Baba hits a six. He might be a bit biased @izhaan.mirzamalik #Myizzy."

In the video, Sania teases brother-in-law Mohammad Asaduddin, nicknamed Asad. Sania starts off by asking Izhaan what a dog does. And Izahaan responds by imitating a barking dog. She then asks him, "What does Asad khaalu do," Izhaan gestures a boundary. "And what about Baba? Baba hits a six, right?" Sania says as Izhaan holds his arms up in the air. The two sign off, giving each other high-fives.

Asad, son of India cricket captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association chief Mohammed Azharuddin, was quick to respond: "Such a sweetheart," along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Sania Mirza's sister Anam Mirza tied the knot with Asad, son of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin on December 12, 2019 after they dated for awhile. Sania Mirza and Asad get along like a house on fire and she posts a few pictures along with him on social media.

Asaduddin played 2 first-class matches with 17 runs to his name. In December 2018, Asad made his Ranji Trophy debut playing for Goa.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news