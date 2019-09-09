Watch Video: Sanjay Dutt has also been enamoured by Ayushmann Khurrana aka Dream girl Pooja!

From playing a sperm donor in his debut film to playing a righteous police officer solving a rape case in his last outing, Ayushmann Khurrana has had a brilliant journey in Bollywood.

He is now gearing up for the release of his next film, Dream Girl. And just like his any other movie outing, Dream Girl is no different. In the romantic comedy, Ayushmann essays the role of a young man imitating female voices which leads to hilarious results. A fortnight ago, the makers dropped the trailer which was lauded by the critics and audience alike. The movie also stars Pyar ka Punchnama actress Nushrat Bharucha.

In a very funny video posted by the makers of the film on their official handle, Sanjay Dutt is seen calling Pooja and asking him to meet him on 13th September, when the film releases. Sanjay Dutt is heard saying in the video, “Hello Pooja Kaisi ho, Aree Sanju bol Raha hu, Aree 50 Tola.. 50 Tola, Haa Sanju Baba, Kaisi ho, acha yeh Batao kab mil Rahi ho, 13 tareekh?. 13 Tareekh done, Pakka Naaa?, Ae Camera Bandh kar, Bandh kar, Ok Pooja 13 ko Milte hai, Love You!”

Balaji motion pictures also took to their official handle and tweeted, “Baba bhi Pooja pe lattu? Bole toh, tumhare alawa Pooja ke pichu bhot log deewane hai! Aarahi hai Pooja!."

The makers are promoting this film in unique ways, which is turning fruitful for the film. Ever since the trailer of the Dream Girl released, it has been receiving wide appreciation for its quirky and unique theme. Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal as Pooja has received accolades from his fans and peers in the industry. Dream Girl showcases Ayushmann playing a guy who dresses up as women characters for the local dramas and confidently so, which leads him to pick up a job in a radio station which requires him to speak to the listeners in an effeminate voice! Within no time, the quirky Pooja takes over the whole city with her inviting voice and soothes every one who calls her.

Apart from the hilarious behind-the-scene videos, the makers have released four hit songs, Radhe Radhe, Dil ka Telephone, Dhagala Lagali, and Iq Mulaqaat which have been widely loved by the fans.

Boasting of a crackling ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee, and Raj Bhansali, Dream Girl is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms. Dream Girl is all set to release on September 13, 2019.

