Watch video: Sara Tendulkar captures dad Sachin enjoying Mumbai rains
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed a video which daughter Sara shot for his 24.5 million followers
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was taken back to his childhood memories as he enjoyed getting drenched in the rains.
On Wednesday, he Instagrammed a video which daughter Sara Tendulkar shot for his 24.5 million followers and captioned it: "My favourite camerawoman, @saratendulkar captured me enjoying the simpler joys of life! Raindrops always bring back my childhood memories."
View this post on Instagram
He is also seen waving towards the end of the video as a sign of acknowledgement to Sara who captured him in the lighter moment.
Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Son Arjun A Haircut; Daughter Sara Helps
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is also on Instagram and has 856,000 followers so far with just 74 posts on the site. Sara Tendulkar, born in October 1997, will be set to turn 23 in a few months. Sara Tendulkar often accompanies her mother Anjali Tendulkar to outings and events.
Sara Tendulkar's last post on Instagram came on March 19 this year. She shared a picture of her in an all-black outfit (jacket, top and denims) during the coronavirus lockdown and wrote, "Social distancing got me scrolling through 2019." Take a look below.
View this post on Instagram
We wonder when and what will Sara Tendulkar post next on Instagram...
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
-
Sara Tendulkar was born to Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar on October 12, 1997, in Mumbai. She is already a well-known face in India, for being one of the most gorgeous celebrity kids in India. At age 21, Sara Tendulkar is ready to step into her own shoes and move out of the shadow of her legendary father Sachin Tendulkar.
-
Sara Tendulkar was named after the 'Sahara Cup' - the first tournament Sachin Tendulkar won as captain in 1997. Sara Tendulkar did her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She completed her graduation in Medicine from London’s University College of London (UCL).
In pic: Sara Tendulkar posted this picture and captioned, "When she reminds you to have sunglasses on your head"
-
Apparently, when Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test hundred in Manchester in 1990, he was gifted a bottle of champagne, but could not open it as he was under the age of 18. Eight years later, on Sara's first birthday, Sachin Tendulkar popped open the bottle.
In pic: Sara Tendulkar posted this picture of herself drinking tea. captioned, "Can't drink (tea) all day if you don't start in the morning"
-
India's cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was a proud father when his daughter Sara graduated in medicine from the University College of London (UCL) in 2018.
Tendulkar tweeted a picture and wrote: "It feels like just yesterday when you left home for @UCL, and now you are a Graduate. Anjali and I are so proud of you! May you go out and conquer the world. @saratendulkar."
In pic: Sara Tendulkar blocks away the sun in this picture. She looks radiant with the perfect smile
-
In early 2018, a software engineer from Andheri was held by the Cyber Police for creating a fake Twitter account of Sara Tendulkar. The accused created the fake account and posted derogatory and objectionable comments against a prominent politician. He had also created a fake account of Sachin's son Arjun Tendulkar. Sachin Tendulkar, being the protective father that he is, got in touch with the authorities to remove Sara and Arjun's fake Twitter accounts.
In pic: Sara Tendulkar is smiling away in this shoulder-less top.
-
According to certain rumours, Sara Tendulkar's favourite actor is Ranveer Singh and her favourite movie is Bajirao Mastani. Sara Tendulkar is an avid movie-goer and she is often spotted with friends at theaters.
In pic: Sara Tendulkar posted this picture with a friend and captioned, "wear the rainbow is not a filter"
-
In picture: Sara Tendulkar with a couple of her friends during a party
-
Sara Tendulkar enjoyed a day out with her besteies on the beach. She captioned this picture, "To infinity pool and beyond"
-
In picture: Sara Tendulkar looks ravishing in a pink top
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture from her 21st birthday and wrote, "21 going on 121"
-
In pic: Sara Tendulkar is glowing in this white top
-
Sara Tendulkar is a true holiday junkie which can be seen in thisd picture, where she is seen sharing a joke with one of her friends while clicking a picture.
-
Sara Tendulkar shared another holiday picture, wearing a back summer dress. She captioned, "Summer lovin"
-
Sara Tendulkar seen in this picture, having a wonderful Eurpean vacation with one of her friends
-
Sara Tendulkar posted a picture with one of her BFFs, she wrote, "My winter warmth"
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture of herself twinning with one of her friends in a black top and blue jeans. She wrote, "Twinning and winning"
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture of herself and a friend, all dressed up and ready to party. Who do you think wore it better?
-
Sara Tendulkar enjoys the morning sunin this picture, she is seen wearing a blue off-shoulder dress
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture from her graduation ceremony
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture of herself with her parents Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar on her Graduation day
-
Sara loves to hang out with her best friends, here she is seen sharing a joke with one of her BFFs on a hammock
-
Sara Tendulkar looks absolutely beautiful in this picture in a traditional pink dress, which she attended with a couple of friends.
-
Sara Tendulkar is known to be very close to this lady in the picture, she captioned, "Congratulations to my beautiful granny for receiving an MBE. You are officially as cool as Ed Sheeran"
-
Sara Tendulkar looks hot in this white dress, whyich she posted while vacationing in an exotic European location
-
Sara Tendulkar shared this sweet picture when she visited the Eiffel Tower in Paris. She is seen here keeping it casual in a black top and torn jeans
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture of herself with her mom Anjali Tendulkar on Mother's Day. Sara wrote, "Happy Mother’s Day to the piggiest piggy of them all I can’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done and continue to do for us! The 3 of us love you more than you can ever imagine. P.S. Meri Anjali tumhari Anjali se zyada khubsurat hai"
-
Sara Tendulkar seems to be having a frizzy hair-day in this picture, she captioned, "Mad frizz but I can’t complain"
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture of herself looking fresh and radiant in a casual pink top
-
Sara Tendulkar seen in this picture basking in the summer sun. She wrote, "Finally feels like summer!"
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture enjoying two ice cream cones on a bright and sunny afternoon. She wrote, "Nothing but the sunny moderation"
-
Sara Tendulkar is a huge fan of musician Ed Sheeran. She posted this picture when she met the English singing sensation at a concert.
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture when she visited Dubai on a holiday.
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture of herself captioned, "Missing my partner-in-crime already!!"
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture from her graduation day when her father Sachin Tendulkar and mother Anjali Tendulkar came to attend.
-
Sara Tendulkar posted this picture on her brother Arjun Tendulkar's birthday, captioned, "Happy 18th birthday to my other half! Don’t know what I’d do without you, little mouse"
-
Sara Tendulkar shared this throwback picture of herself with dad Sachin Tendulkar on Father's Day. She captioned, "Thank you for being the most overprotective, caring and crazy father. Thank you for cracking the worst dad jokes when I’m grumpy. Thank you for being the best role model we could ask for. Thank you for being you! Happy Father’s Day Baba, love you forever"
Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is much more than just a pretty woman. Sara Tendulkar completed her graduation in Medicine from UCL (University College London) in London in 2018. As she turns 22 years today, we profile her journey in pictures. (Pics/ Sara Tendulkar Instagram)
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe