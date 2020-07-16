Watch video: Sara Tendulkar captures dad Sachin enjoying Mumbai rains

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was taken back to his childhood memories as he enjoyed getting drenched in the rains.

On Wednesday, he Instagrammed a video which daughter Sara Tendulkar shot for his 24.5 million followers and captioned it: "My favourite camerawoman, @saratendulkar captured me enjoying the simpler joys of life! Raindrops always bring back my childhood memories."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) onJul 15, 2020 at 5:34am PDT

He is also seen waving towards the end of the video as a sign of acknowledgement to Sara who captured him in the lighter moment.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is also on Instagram and has 856,000 followers so far with just 74 posts on the site. Sara Tendulkar, born in October 1997, will be set to turn 23 in a few months. Sara Tendulkar often accompanies her mother Anjali Tendulkar to outings and events.

Sara Tendulkar's last post on Instagram came on March 19 this year. She shared a picture of her in an all-black outfit (jacket, top and denims) during the coronavirus lockdown and wrote, "Social distancing got me scrolling through 2019." Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram Social distancing got me scrolling through 2019ðÂ¤³ðÂÂ» A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar) onMar 19, 2020 at 5:08am PDT

We wonder when and what will Sara Tendulkar post next on Instagram...

