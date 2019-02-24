Watch video: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra dancing to Lamberghini is the cutest thing ever

bollywood

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are painting the town red with their viral dance video on the song, Lamberghini. The video is from the sangeet ceremony of one of their family member's wedding

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra/picture courtesy: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram account

Shilpa Shetty is busy attending a family wedding with husband Raj Kundra, mother Sunanda Shetty and sister Shamita Shetty. The actress and fitness freak has been on a photo and video-sharing spree on her Instagram account. And, in no time a few precious moments from the intimate wedding paved its way on social media.

Amongst the numerous fun videos shared by Shilpa Shetty, a video that has literally crashed the internet is Raj Kundra and Shilpa dancing to the Punjabi song, Lamberghini. The video shows Shilpa asking for a lift from Raj, however, he pays no heeds to her request and is busy imitating that he is driving a car and blows kisses to other girls. The dancing video is the cutest thing ever and reveals why Shilpa and Raj are head over heels with each other.

Since it’s a Punjabi wedding, Shilpa was seen wearing a paranda (hair tassel) with a sharara set, and she looked beautiful in every manner. Whereas, Raj chose to wear a white-coloured kurta-pyjama.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared the video and wrote, “Ha ha ha .. #swag huh!!! Singing another tune at the #sangeet nite @rajkundra9 #reenawedsanshul #laughs #sangeetnight#happiness #gratitude #family #dance#love #memories #hubby #lamberghini [sic]"

She shared another photo of herself decked up in a traditional Punjabi style and captioned the picture: "Family wedding Celebrations begin..#ReenawedsAnshul ..in Full #punjabi mode Mehendi Ready [sic]"

Isn’t the couple an epitome of cuteness?

