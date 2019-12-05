Watch video: South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi performs cool magic trick during match

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Cricketers often have unique ways of celebrating scoring runs, taking wickets and catches and achieving milestones during matches over decades. Many cricketers have developed their own signature styles during these celebrations.

However, South Africa cricketer Tabraiz Shamsi has really set the bar high for all players in terms of on-field celebrations.

During the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL) tournament, Shamsi dismissed Wihab Lubbe during a match between Paarl Rocks and Durban Heat at South Africa's premier T20 tournament. Lubbe had danced down the ground in an attempt to slam Shamsi for a boundary or a six, but could only manage to get the ball mid-day and was caught by Hardus Viljoen.

After the wicket of Lubbe fell, Tabraiz Shamsi took out a red handkerchief and waves it towards the crowd before suddenly and surprisingly turning it into a stick! Well, that's what MSL's video shows.

Mzansi Super League took to micro-blogging website Twitter and shared the video online. They captioned the 14-second long video saying, "WICKET! A bit of magic from @shamsi90 #MSLT20. Watch the video below.

However, Tabraiz Shamsi who was playing for the Paarl Rocks was not able to perform his magic trick again as Durban Heat chased down the target of 197 with 7 balls remaining in the match.

