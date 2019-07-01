Watch video: Sunny Leone's commentary on Kumkum Bhagya's dramatic scene will leave you in splits

bollywood

Sunny Leone posted a video on her Instagram account where she is watching Kumkum Bhagya's episode on mute, and for good two minutes continued for a dramatic commentary.

Sunny Leone watching Kumkum Bhagya show (Picture courtesy/Sunny Leone's official Instagram account)

Sunny Leone's latest video featuring her at her hilarious best has become the talk of the town. Sunny Leone's 'silly' commentary on of the episodes of popular television show Kumkum Bhagya, featuring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia will surely leave you in splits.

Sunny posted a video on her Instagram account where she is watching Kumkum Bhagya's episode on mute, and for good two minutes continued for a dramatic commentary. Needless to say, fans could not stop praising the diva for her sense of humour.

She captioned the video as, "Acting workshop 101 What I do to prepare for my next... Thanks so much Kumkum bhagya and @itisriti @shabirahluwalia one of the best past times is when I can actually watch your show WITHOUT my silly commentary of course! God Bless!" (sic).

Watch video here:

On the work front, Sunny Leone is learning a local dialect used in Uttar Pradesh for her upcoming horror comedy film Kokokola. The makers of Kokokola will start rolling the movie by July endd. As the film is based in Uttar Pradesh, Sunny is taking lessons to learn the local dialect.

"When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things -- be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right," Sunny said in a statement.

Apart from the horror comedy film, Sunny Leone will be foraying into the southern film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi.

"Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. South industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot," Sunny had told IANS in an earlier interview.

